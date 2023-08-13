Family and friends celebrate Sridevi's legacy on 60th birth anniversary

Superstar Sridevi's family and film industry friends paid homage to the late actor and celebrated her everlasting impact on the Indian cinema on her 60th birth anniversary.

Sridevi, hailed as one of the first female superstars of the Indian film industry, worked across languages. Some of her most prominent films are ''Moondru Mudichu'', ''Pokkiri Raja'', ''Sadma'', ''Chaalbaaz'', ''Lamhe'', ''Chandni'' and ''English Vinglish''. The actor's husband, producer Boney Kapoor, shared a throwback photograph with her on Instagram.

''Happy Birthday,'' he wrote along with several heart emoji.

While her elder daughter, ''Bawaal'' actor Janhvi Kapoor, shared the same post on her Instagram Stories, Khushi Kapoor posted a childhood pic of her and her sister with the screen icon.

''Happy birthday mama,'' Khushi, who is set to make her acting debut with the Netflix film ''The Archies'', wrote.

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi's brother-in-law and co-star from iconic films such as ''Lamhe'' ''Chandni'' and ''Mr India'', said her legacy will live on forever.

''Happy birthday, Sri… Your legacy lives on, and your impact on the world of cinema is everlasting. You are deeply missed and forever cherished!'' he wrote alongside a photograph from the sets of Yash Chopra's ''Lamhe''.

Sridevi's close friend, ace couturier Manish Malhotra, said she will forever be his ''all time favourite''.

The actor died in 2018 in Dubai at the age of 54. Her last theatrical release was 2017's crime thriller ''Mom''.

