Nushrratt Bharuccha's thriller movie 'Akelli' to arrive in theatres on Aug 25

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha-led drama thriller film ''Akelli'' will hit the cinema halls on August 25, the makers announced Sunday.

Set in Iraq, 'Akelli' showcases how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

The film, directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram, was earlier scheduled to be released on August 18.

''Akelli - Her survival echoes louder than the chaos around her. The tale of survival has a new date, 25th August!'' Reliance Entertainment posted on microblogging site X.

The movie is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah.

Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, best known for featuring in the series "Fauda", are making their Indian film debut with the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)