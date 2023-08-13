Left Menu

11-month-old child drowns at home in Perundurai

PTI | Erode | Updated: 13-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 19:08 IST
11-month-old child drowns at home in Perundurai
A 11-month-old male child drowned in his house on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Sathish, a tailor of a private firm in Tiruppur, lived with his wife and two children at Karumandichellipalayam near Perundurai. According to the police, on Saturday evening, his wife went with their elder son to her relative's house, while Sathish and their 11-month-old son Aakash stayed in the house. The child was playing inside the house when Sathish fell asleep.

When the woman returned home, she found that the toddler had drowned inside a 20-litre bucket which was filled with water. She raised alarm and, with the help of neighbours, the couple took the child to a local doctor, who after examination pronounced him dead.

On receiving the information, Perundurai police registered a case of death due to drowning and have started investigations.

