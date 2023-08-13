Left Menu

Chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, villagers in Bhilwara arrive on tractors to watch ‘Gadar 2’

Even as the much-anticipated 'Gadar 2', a sequel to the blockbuster Sunny Deol starrer 'Gadar', is weaving its magic across big screens all over the country, hundreds of villagers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday came to a movie theatre, riding on their tractors, to watch the film.

'Gadar 2'poster (Image source: Instagram), Villagers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Even as the much-anticipated 'Gadar 2', a sequel to the blockbuster Sunny Deol starrer 'Gadar', is weaving its magic across big screens all over the country, hundreds of villagers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday came to a movie theatre, riding on their tractors, to watch the film. The craze and euphoria demonstrated by them as they fetched up to the theatre in tractors left fellow cinegoers in awe.

Before arriving at the theatre, the villagers had taken out a tractor rally from the main marketplace of Bhilwara. With posters of 'Gadar 2' adorning their tractors, the villagers chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Narayan Lal Bhadala, a resident of Agarpura in Bhilwara district, said the movie, was already a rage across the country and was well on course to being a blockbuster like its previous avatar.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "About 200-300 people from our village came to watch this film on 15 tractors. There is a lot of craze around this film. Not just in cities but also in villages, the response to this film has been phenomenal. I would urge everyone to watch this film with their families. It's a wholesome entertainer that also fills one with national pride." Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' sees Sunny Deol return as Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel reprises her role as Sakina. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma in a prominent role.

Since its theatrical release on Friday, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster has been going great guns across the country. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted a whopping Rs 40 crore on the opening day.

A romantic-action drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, 'Gadar' was directed by Anil Sharma. Sunny Deol played the protagonist Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar who falls for Sakina (played by Ameesha), a Muslim girl from a Pakistani political family in Lahore. (ANI)

