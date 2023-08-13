Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday all set to join Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are all set to make a special appearance at the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. They will be sharing the stage with the host, Salman Khan. Get ready for an exciting surprise! Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are all set to make a special appearance at the much-awaited grand finale of BIGG BOSS OTT 2. The dynamic duo from "Dream Girl 2" will share the stage with the charismatic host, Salman Khan.

They will also be unveiling a song from their upcoming movie 'Dream Girl 2' and will be seen shaking legs with the contestants. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja. The trailer of the film has given a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.'Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office.

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The film will hit the theatres on August 25. 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale will be streaming on August 14 on JioCinema. (ANI)

