Aditi Rao Hydari shares selfie with “homie” Siddharth

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari on Monday shared a selfie with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Siddharth.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 09:41 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari on Monday shared a selfie with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Siddharth. Aditi took to Instagram and treated fans to a glimpse of date night with her homies.

In the picture, Aditi can be seen posing with Siddharth and other friends. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Homies."

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. Few months ago, on Siddharth's birthday, Aditi shared an adorable video from their vacation to wish her "manicorn".

Taking to Insta, Aditi posted an unseen video where the duo can be seen dancing and jumping on streets on an undisclosed location. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest siddu day."

Last year on Aditi's 36th birthday, Siddharth shared an unseen photo with her. Sharing the picture, Siddharth wrote, "Happy Happy. Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't! (red heart emoji)."

Not only on birthdays but the rumored love birds often comment on each posts. Aditi and Siddharth have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'.'Lioness', the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at Cannes Film Festival. The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

