Left Menu

Jennie's great performance and possible solo comeback after BLACKPINK's contract renewal

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 14-08-2023 11:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 11:09 IST
Jennie's great performance and possible solo comeback after BLACKPINK's contract renewal
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

BLACKPINK's Jennie, a prominent K-Pop idol, once again captivated fans as the group wowed audiences during the final leg of their BORN PINK tour at MetLife Stadium. This global girl group embarked on a series of five stadium shows across the United States, kicking off their U.S. encore performances in New Jersey. The stadium was packed with enthusiastic BLINKs, as well as notable figures like NFL superstar Tom Brady and K-Pop idol Ladies' Code's Ashley, who graced the event. Even (G)I-DLE's Yuqi, Minnie, and Miyeon showed their support during the second night.

Despite encountering technical difficulties, BLACKPINK's Jennie earned admiration for smoothly re-entering the stage and delivering a stellar performance. The glitch did little to dampen the group's magnetic presence, and their MetLife Stadium shows left an indelible mark on fans and spectators alike.

While BLACKPINK's tour continues to shine, discussions swirl around the group's future due to the recent renewal of their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment. As the K-pop sensation celebrated their 7th debut anniversary on August 8th, the fandom rejoiced while eagerly speculating about what's next. Though official statements from YG Entertainment are yet to surface, BLACKPINK members have hinted at their collective commitment to the group.

Among these discussions, one exciting possibility emerges — the return of Jennie with a potential solo comeback. Since her successful 2018 solo single "SOLO," Jennie's solo album journey has been a subject of anticipation. During the BORN PINK tour, she teased fans by unveiling an unreleased track titled "You & Me," exclusively performed at their live shows.

Adding fuel to the flames of speculation, it was revealed that Jennie's unreleased gem "You & Me" is now registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP). This revelation intensifies expectations of an upcoming solo album release. While specific details about her solo activities remain under wraps, fans are already buzzing with excitement, both for the potential return of BLACKPINK as a group and the prospects of Jennie's solo ventures.

As BLACKPINK continues to dominate stages around the world, and with the enigmatic allure of Jennie's solo endeavors on the horizon, the future looks promising for both the group and its beloved members.

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023