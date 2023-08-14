Lara Dutta, Patralekhaa to star in revenge drama 'Suryast'

Actors Lara Dutta and Patralekhaa have teamed up for a revenge thriller drama, titled ''Suryast''.

The film, directed by Avishek Ghosh, has concluded shooting in a start-to-finish schedule in the UK, the makers said in a statement.

Set in a majestic mansion with sprawling lawns in the UK, ''Suryast'' presents a tale of two women who cross paths in an elaborate mind game of cat and mouse, setting it as the perfect revenge drama, the official plotline read.

The movie marks a reunion between Dutta and Ghosh after they worked on romantic drama film ''Ishq-E-Nadaan'' earlier this year.

''It has been an incredible experience on one of the most organised sets. I have never had such an intense shoot physically and emotionally and I will not forget playing Avantika in a long time to come. I am glad that I was given this opportunity to explore playing a character like this. It's been one of the most fulfilling experience,'' Dutta said.

Patralekhaa, known for Hansal Mehta's ''CityLights'' and web series ''Bose: Dead/Alive'', said she enjoyed being part of ''Suryast''.

''My character has some awesome shades, which I loved playing. I am sure cinema lovers would be in for a treat when the film releases,'' she added.

The film has been written by Sudeep Nigam, and cinematography has been done by Tiyash Sen.

