Left Menu

Lara Dutta, Patralekhaa to star in revenge drama 'Suryast'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 11:41 IST
Lara Dutta, Patralekhaa to star in revenge drama 'Suryast'
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Lara Dutta and Patralekhaa have teamed up for a revenge thriller drama, titled ''Suryast''.

The film, directed by Avishek Ghosh, has concluded shooting in a start-to-finish schedule in the UK, the makers said in a statement.

Set in a majestic mansion with sprawling lawns in the UK, ''Suryast'' presents a tale of two women who cross paths in an elaborate mind game of cat and mouse, setting it as the perfect revenge drama, the official plotline read.

The movie marks a reunion between Dutta and Ghosh after they worked on romantic drama film ''Ishq-E-Nadaan'' earlier this year.

''It has been an incredible experience on one of the most organised sets. I have never had such an intense shoot physically and emotionally and I will not forget playing Avantika in a long time to come. I am glad that I was given this opportunity to explore playing a character like this. It's been one of the most fulfilling experience,'' Dutta said.

Patralekhaa, known for Hansal Mehta's ''CityLights'' and web series ''Bose: Dead/Alive'', said she enjoyed being part of ''Suryast''.

''My character has some awesome shades, which I loved playing. I am sure cinema lovers would be in for a treat when the film releases,'' she added.

The film has been written by Sudeep Nigam, and cinematography has been done by Tiyash Sen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023