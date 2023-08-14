Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna to share screen space with Dhanush in 'D51'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has come on board for Dhanush's 51st film.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 12:51 IST
Actor Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has come on board for Dhanush's 51st film. Sekhar Kammula is directing the project. his will be Rashmika's first association with Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula.

As per a statement, the film is being "mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages." The makers released a concept poster of #D51 ahead of Dhanush's birthday, which falls on July 28. Details regarding the plot and other actors are awaited.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his film 'Captain Miller'. He unveiled his first look from the film recently. The poster hints at the film's violent and action-oriented backdrop. The film is slated to hit the theatres this year. Dhanush also has 'Tere Ishk Mein' with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The duo has earlier worked together in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'.Announcing the film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, Rai said in a statement, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. 'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

On the other hand, in the coming months, Rashmika will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in 'Animal'. The film will hit the theatres on December 1. She also has 'Pushpa 2' in her kitty with Allu Arjun. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

