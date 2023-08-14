'Majority of industry relies on marketing of a person or project...": Yami reacts after fan says she's "under-utilised" in industry

Left Menu

Actor Yami Gautam is on a roll. Her performance as a lawyer in 'OMG 2' has been appreciated by many.

Actor Yami Gautam is on a roll. Her performance as a lawyer in 'OMG 2' has been appreciated by many. Recently, a fan on social media penned a note filled with praises for Yami. However, the user said that she has been under-utilised by filmmakers in the industry.

"It's amazing how every time Yami Gautam manages to SURPRISE us with her performance! #OMG2 is no exception. She owns every frame she's in! Even her silence speaks a lot. I hate the term 'underrated'. I'd just say she's under-utilised by our filmmakers," the netizen wrote. Yami took notice of the tweet and responded with a long post, where she expressed her thoughts about the majority of the industry relying on "marketing".

"Some people find success overnight, some people have to prove themselves persistently for years. Some people are great at marketing their talent (or lack of it), some people only want their talent to speak. As an actor I just know how to act and work exceptionally hard on identifying good scripts and versatile characters, that's my talent. I don't understand or get involved much with marketing of my talent," she wrote. "Unfortunately for majority of our industry everything relies on marketing of a person or project and not on the depth of a script or character. May be that's the reason why people feel I am under-utilised. Anyways, Thanks so much Aavishkar for your kind words, it's truly very encouraging. I will get there eventually, slowly but steadily, one film at a time," Yami added.

In 'OMG 2', Yami shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God', which was released in 2012. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

