Left Menu

Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar-starrer ‘Operation Valentine’ to release on Dec 8

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillars upcoming film has been titled Operation Valentine and will arrive in cinema halls on December 8, the makers announced Monday.The project, billed as Indias biggest Air Force action film, is inspired by true events and is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.Shakti Pratap Singh Hada has directed the film, which also marks Tejs foray into the Hindi film industry.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 13:49 IST
Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar-starrer ‘Operation Valentine’ to release on Dec 8
  • Country:
  • India

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's upcoming film has been titled ''Operation Valentine'' and will arrive in cinema halls on December 8, the makers announced Monday.

The project, billed as ''India's biggest Air Force action film'', is inspired by true events and is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada has directed the film, which also marks Tej's foray into the Hindi film industry. ''Operation Valentine'' is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. Written by Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023