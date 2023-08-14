BRS leader Kavitha appeals to people of T'gana to share their favourite 'Bathukamma' songs on social media

Left Menu

Ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday appealed to people of Telangana to share their favourite Bathukamma festival songs by tagging Bharat Jagruti on social media handles.Kavitha, the founder of Bharat Jagruthi, a cultural organisation, released a video on her official social media handles today in which she made an appeal to all the people of the state to share their favourite Bathukamma songs by tagging Bharat Jagruthi. Every year, she participates and celebrates Bathukamma with people of Telangana across the globe.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-08-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:06 IST
MLC K Kavitha. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday appealed to people of Telangana to share their favourite 'Bathukamma' festival songs by tagging 'Bharat Jagruti' on social media handles.

Kavitha, the founder of Bharat Jagruthi, a cultural organisation, released a video on her official social media handles today in which she made an appeal to all the people of the state to share their favourite 'Bathukamma' songs by tagging Bharat Jagruthi. The organisation will also record new songs, based on the entries and suggestions that are received online, a release from her office said. The Bharat Jagruthi already has a repository of over 150 Bathukamma songs. Kavitha, former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, in her appeal sought people’s participation as the state looks forward to Bathukamma festival this season. Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, played an instrumental role in building social harmony and brotherhood among the people of Telangana during the Telangana statehood movement with 'Bathukamma' practices and celebrations. Every year, she participates and celebrates 'Bathukamma' with people of Telangana across the globe. Bathukamma is a colourful floral festival of Telangana and is celebrated by womenfolk with exotic flowers of the region, ahead of Dussehra. The festival has over the years became a symbol of Telangana culture and identity. 'Bathukamma' arrives during the latter half of monsoon, before the onset of winter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

