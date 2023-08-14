Entertainment News Roundup: Sarajevo Film Festival opens with tribute to music and movies in times of war; Disney's future, a hot topic among Hollywood elite and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sarajevo Film Festival opens with tribute to music and movies in times of war

A documentary about the close ties that grew between Sarajevo rock musicians and the Irish band U2 during the Bosnian capital's 1992-1995 siege has opened the city's annual film festival, with U2 members Bono and The Edge as star guests. The Sarajevo Film Festival, which was founded towards the end of the Bosnian war by a group of film enthusiasts, has become southeastern Europe's largest such event, showcasing 235 films this year.

Naver's 'Webtoon' CEO says barrier for new entrants is high

South Korean tech giant Naver's webcomics business, called "Webtoon", will rely on its deep bank of content and creators to fend off new competition from larger Silicon Valley rivals, its CEO said, as it plans a listing next year. Webtoons are digitalised short-form comics optimised for reading on mobiles and read vertically by scrolling through short, full-colour episodes.

Disney's future, a hot topic among Hollywood elite

Hollywood's favorite parlor game of the week: What will Bob Iger do next? From Culver City to New York City, the U.S. media and entertainment industry's powerbrokers are spinning scenarios about the future and the possible breakup of the industry's most powerful conglomerate.

