Arjun Rampal wraps filming Telugu debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna: Had an absolute blast

Arjun Rampal on Monday finished shooting for his Telugu debut film Bhagwant Kesari opposite veteran star Nandamuri Balakrishna and thanked the crew for their patience, support and love.Rampal, 50, plays the antagonist Rahul Sanghavi in the yet-untitled film, directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.Its a wrap for me on my film bhagwantkesari.

Arjun Rampal on Monday finished shooting for his Telugu debut film ''Bhagwant Kesari'' opposite veteran star Nandamuri Balakrishna and thanked the crew for their ''patience, support and love''.

Rampal, 50, plays the antagonist Rahul Sanghavi in the yet-untitled film, directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens' Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

''It's a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari. I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now I had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro for your amazing energy, love and of course my education in Hora. Love you.

''Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented. #Sahu my dear young producer, for making my life so easy, the whole team of #BhagwantKesari for your patience, support and love,'' the actor wrote on microblogging site X.

The film also features Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela in pivotal roles.

