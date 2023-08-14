Vicky Kaushal's 'The Great Indian Family' set for release on September 22
Actor Vicky Kaushals upcoming feature film The Great Indian Family will make its debut in theatres on September 22, Yash Raj Films YRF announced Monday.The family entertainer is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, known for Tashan and Dhoom 3.Home is where The Great Indian Family is.
- Country:
- India
Actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming feature film ''The Great Indian Family'' will make its debut in theatres on September 22, Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced Monday.
The family entertainer is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, known for ''Tashan'' and ''Dhoom 3''.
''Home is where 'The Great Indian Family' is. See you & your family in cinemas on 22nd September! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you,'' the official handle of YRF posted on X, formerly Twitter.
''The Great Indian Family'' also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani Kaushal was most recently seen in ''Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'', co-starring Sara Ali Khan.
His upcoming projects also include Meghna Gulzar's ''Sam Bahadur'' and rom-com ''Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kaushal
- ''The Great Indian Family''
- Alka Amin
- Vijay Krishna
- Bharti Perwani
- Meghna Gulzar's
- Sara Ali Khan
- Manushi Chhillar
- Srishti Dixit
- Ashutosh Ujjwal
- Kumud Mishra
- Yash Raj Films
- Vicky Kaushal
- Tashan
- The Great Indian Family'
- Zara Hatke Zara
- The Great Indian Family''
- Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam''
- Sam Bahadur''
- Manoj Pahwa