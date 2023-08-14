Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal's 'The Great Indian Family' set for release on September 22

Actor Vicky Kaushals upcoming feature film The Great Indian Family will make its debut in theatres on September 22, Yash Raj Films YRF announced Monday.The family entertainer is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, known for Tashan and Dhoom 3.Home is where The Great Indian Family is.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:15 IST
Vicky Kaushal's 'The Great Indian Family' set for release on September 22
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming feature film ''The Great Indian Family'' will make its debut in theatres on September 22, Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced Monday.

The family entertainer is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, known for ''Tashan'' and ''Dhoom 3''.

''Home is where 'The Great Indian Family' is. See you & your family in cinemas on 22nd September! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you,'' the official handle of YRF posted on X, formerly Twitter.

''The Great Indian Family'' also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani Kaushal was most recently seen in ''Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'', co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

His upcoming projects also include Meghna Gulzar's ''Sam Bahadur'' and rom-com ''Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023