A 35-year-old mother-of-two from Rajasthans Dungarpur district to Kuwait eloped with another man, police said Monday.Deepika Patidar 35 fled with her friend Irfan Haidar. The womans husband Mukesh Patidar, who works in Mumbai, lodged a missing persons complaint at Chitri police station on July 15.Mukesh Patidar, who shared a son and a daughter with Deepika Patidar, told reporters on Monday that Haidar brainwashed his wife and converted her to Islam.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:09 IST
Mother-of-two from Rajasthan 'elopes' to Kuwait with another man
A 35-year-old mother-of-two from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district to Kuwait 'eloped' with another man, police said Monday.

Deepika Patidar (35) fled with her friend Irfan Haidar. Her family came to know about it after photos of the woman wearing a burqa were shared on social media, the police said. As news of her eloping became public, Patidar Samaj and other Hindu organisations demanded action and handed over a memorandum to the collector and the superintendent of police. The woman's husband Mukesh Patidar, who works in Mumbai, lodged a missing person's complaint at Chitri police station on July 15.

Mukesh Patidar, who shared a son and a daughter with Deepika Patidar, told reporters on Monday that Haidar brainwashed his wife and converted her to Islam. Haidar is a resident of Himmat Nagar in Gujarat, the police said.

The woman often visited Khed Brahma in Gujarat's Sabar Kantha to meet Haidar. It was later found that he took her to Kuwait, Chitri SHO Govind Singh said. The matter is being investigated to ascertain how she met Haidar and secured a visa.

