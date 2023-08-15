Entertainment News Roundup: Algeria bans 'Barbie' movie, media and official source say; Sony Music, Triller end copyright case over platform's music use and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Algeria bans 'Barbie' movie, media and official source say

Algeria has banned the movie "Barbie," which had been showing at some cinemas in the country for several weeks, an official source and the local 24H Algerie news site said on Monday. The official source said the film "promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances" and that it "does not comply with Algeria's religious and cultural beliefs."

Sony Music, Triller end copyright case over platform's music use

Sony Music Entertainment has dropped a lawsuit against Triller over allegations the short-form video platform used the label's music without permission, according to a filing in Manhattan federal court. Sony Music and Triller told the court on Friday they would end the copyright case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

Naver's 'Webtoon' CEO says barrier for new entrants is high

South Korean tech giant Naver's webcomics business, called "Webtoon", will rely on its deep bank of content and creators to fend off new competition from larger Silicon Valley rivals, its CEO said, as it plans a listing next year. Webtoons are digitalised short-form comics optimised for reading on mobiles and read vertically by scrolling through short, full-colour episodes.

Hollywood studios offer new concessions to striking screenwriters - Bloomberg News

Hollywood studios have made a new offer to striking screenwriters that includes concessions on issues such as the use of artificial intelligence and access to viewer data, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the discussions. The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers has agreed to ensure humans are credited as writers of screenplays, instead of replacing them with AI, the report said, adding that the companies would also share data on the number of hours viewed on streaming services.

Disney's future, a hot topic among Hollywood elite

Hollywood's favorite parlor game of the week: What will Bob Iger do next? From Culver City to New York City, the U.S. media and entertainment industry's powerbrokers are spinning scenarios about the future and the possible breakup of the industry's most powerful conglomerate.

