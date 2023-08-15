Left Menu

Hindi film to be screened in Manipur after 20 years

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-08-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 11:15 IST
Hindi film to be screened in Manipur after 20 years
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time in more than two decades, a Hindi film will be screened in ethnic strife-hit Manipur on Independence Day.

Tribal organisation Hmar Students' Association (HSA) has planned to screen a Hindi film at Rengkai (Lamka) in Churachandpur district on Tuesday evening. However, it did not disclose the name of the movie.

On Monday, the HSA in a statement said, ''This is to show our defiance and opposition to terror groups which have subjugated the tribals for decades.'' ''Join us in taking a pledge to continue our fight for freedom and justice,'' it added.

The HSA said the last Hindi film that was publicly screened in Manipur was 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998.

''We will be declaring our freedom from the anti-national terror groups who have announced a boycott of Independence Day,'' the statement added.

The ban on screening of Hindi films was imposed in September 2000 by rebel outfit Revolutionary Peoples' Front.

Officials said that within a week of imposing the ban on September 12, rebels had burnt 6,000 to 8,000 video and audio cassettes and compact discs in Hindi collected from outlets in the state.

Though the RPF gave no reason for the ban in the northeastern state, cable operators said the militant group feared negative impact of Bollywood on the state's language and culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023