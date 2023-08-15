Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share official motion poster of 'Fighter'

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on Tuesday unveiled the official motion poster of their upcoming film Fighter on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.Touted as Indias first aerial action magnum opus, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 11:24 IST
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share official motion poster of 'Fighter'
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on Tuesday unveiled the official motion poster of their upcoming film ''Fighter'' on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

Touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

The motion poster, which Roshan and Padukone as well as veteran star Anil Kapoor shared on social media, provides a first glimpse at the three actors, who are playing Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.

''#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024,'' Roshan posted on Instagram.

Deepika said, ''A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day.'' ''Fighter'', backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is described as a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

The film reunites Roshan with Anand after the two collaborated on hits ''Bang Bang!'' and ''War''. It also marks Deepika and Anand's second collaboration after ''Pathaan'', the Shah Rukh Khan-led blockbuster which released earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023