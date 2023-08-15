Left Menu

Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen: Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani

Kumar had previously said that he went through a lean phase in his career in the 1990s when he delivered over 15 consecutive flops and it pushed him to apply for the Canadian citizenship.His citizenship status had come under intense scrutiny after he did not vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced that he has once again become an Indian citizen, a news that he shared with his fans on Independence Day.

Kumar, who has often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship, shared a photo of his Indian citizenship certificate on X, formerly Twitter.

''Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani (Heart and citizenship, both Indian). Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!'' the 55-year-old actor said. Kumar had previously said that he went through a lean phase in his career in the 1990s when he delivered over 15 consecutive flops and it pushed him to apply for the Canadian citizenship.

His citizenship status had come under intense scrutiny after he did not vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The matter also became a topic of debate after he conducted a “non-political” interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the elections.

During an event in 2019, the actor had revealed that he had applied for an Indian passport.

On the work front, Kumar currently stars in ''OMG 2'', also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The movie was released in theatres across the country last week.

