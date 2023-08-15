Left Menu

Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor, says his comments about her behaviour on 'Zoya Factor' set were untrue

Actor Rana Daggubati, on Tuesday, issued an apology to Sonam Kapoor for unintentionally making her face backlash due to one of his comments at 'King of Kotha' event.

Rana Daggubati and Sonam Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rana Daggubati on Tuesday issued an apology to Sonam Kapoor for unintentionally making her face a backlash over one of his comments at 'King of Kotha' event. Daggubati recently attended an event for Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film 'King of Kotha' in Hyderabad. A video from the event has gone viral where Rana was heard sharing an incident about Dulquer and a leading Bollywood actress.

Rana applauded Dulquer's patience and took a dig at the actress saying she was speaking to her husband over the phone about shopping while making the entire crew wait. While the actor didn't mention anyone's name, netizens were quick to make their conclusions that Rana was referring to actress Sonam and that the incident was from the shoot of The Zoya Factor.

Quashing all the trolling, Rana today took to Twitter to apologise to both Sonam and Dulquer and issued a clarification about the same. "I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.

'The Zoya Factor' was released in 2019 and it featured Dulquer Salmaan opposite Sonam in the lead role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

