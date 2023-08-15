Left Menu

Parsi community significantly contributed to country's development: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Parsi community has significantly contributed to the countrys development through their hardwork and spirit of entrepreneurship.In her message on the eve of Parsi new year Navroz, she said it is a festival of faith, joy and enthusiasm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 20:25 IST
Parsi community significantly contributed to country's development: President Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Parsi community has significantly contributed to the country's development through their hardwork and spirit of entrepreneurship.

In her message on the eve of Parsi new year Navroz, she said it is a festival of faith, joy and enthusiasm. ''This festival gives us an opportunity to help the needy. The Parsi community has significantly contributed in the development of our nation through their vision, hardwork and spirit of entrepreneurship,'' Murmu said.

The president extended warm greetings and best wishes to citizens, especially ''our Parsi brothers and sisters'', for Navroz.

''May this festival of Navroz bring happiness and prosperity to all,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023