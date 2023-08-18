Left Menu

Kajol, Kriti Sanon's 'Do Patti' starts filming

Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, has commenced production, the makers announced here on Friday.Billed as a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India, the movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:33 IST
Billed as a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India, the movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB.

Billed as a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India, the movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB. Sanon, who is turning producer with ''Do Patti'', took to Instagram to share the news about the film.

'''Do Patti' begins....! This butterfly is ready to flyyyyyy! Need all your love and blessings!'' the actor-producer wrote. The film marks the second collaboration between Kajol and Sanon after Rohit Shetty's 2015 film ''Dilwale''.

''Do Patti'' is the maiden production for writer Kanika Dhillon and Sanon under their newly-launched banners, Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films, respectively. It will be a direct-to-OTT release, and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

