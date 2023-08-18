Jio integrates Netflix subscriptions into prepaid plans

Leading Indian telco, Jio, has introduced prepaid plans with a bundled Netflix subscription. While a Netflix subscription has been a part of select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, this marks the first time that a Netflix subscription will be accessible through a bundled telco prepaid plan.

"We're committed to bringing world-class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength and together we are creating use cases forrest of the world to follow," said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited.

With this launch, over 400 million Jio users will get unrestricted Netflix access on recharging with the new Prepaid bundled plans that start at Rs 1099. Check out the plan details:

Rs 1099 - Netflix (Mobile) - Unlimited 5G data with Jio Welcome Offer; 2 GB/day data and Unlimited Voice

Rs 1499 - Netflix (Basic) - Large screen; Unlimited 5G data with Jio Welcome Offer; 3 GB/day data and Unlimited Voice

Both prepaid plans boast a generous validity period of 84 days.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, offering TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. In India, the platform has delivered several hit series and films such as "Delhi Crime," "Rana Naidu", "RRR," "Gangubai Kathiawadi," "Shehzada," and "Lust Stories," among others.

Further, Netflix boasts an extensive range of internationally acclaimed shows and films from across the globe, featuring titles like "Money Heist," "Squid Game," "Never Have I Ever," "Stranger Things," "Wednesday," and many others.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Jio. Over the years, we have launched a variety of successful local shows, documentaries and films which have been loved by audiences across India. Our collection of must-watch stories is growing and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world," said Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President of APAC Partnerships for Netflix.