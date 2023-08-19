David Harbour praises script and “very moving” ending of Stranger Things Season 5

As the iconic Netflix series "Stranger Things" approaches its climactic finale, David Harbour, known for his portrayal of Jim Hopper, the resolute police chief, has offered a glimpse into what fans can expect from the finale. Harbour's recent appearance on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast sheds light on the anticipated ending of the show.

Harbour shared that while Season 5 won't immediately follow the events of the Season 4 finale, it promises a compelling and moving conclusion. Harbour divulged, "I know what it is. I know where we net out and it's very, very moving. That is the term I will use."

Addressing the production challenges arising from the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Harbour acknowledged that he got his hands on the Season 5 scripts by the "terrific" Duffer Brothers before the strike. He shared that the upcoming season's set pieces and grandeur would surpass anything seen in the series so far. "It's a hell of an undertaking," he noted, “I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past.”

Despite this insight, Harbour noted that the forthcoming Season 5 won't seamlessly pick up where Season 4 left off. Instead, it will delve into a different epoch following the events viewers witnessed on that hill, shrouded in ash and smoke fires. Harbour invites fans to envision a transformed world, setting the stage for an enthralling conclusion.

Harbour also shared his enthusiasm to return to the set and wrap up the narrative boldly. He expressed, "I'm excited to really swing with this character because you know they're going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike. They're going to pay them off in big ways because they've lived with you for the past eight years."

David Harbour's reflections offer a new angle on the approaching conclusion of "Stranger Things," emphasizing the emotionally charged culmination and the show's growing scope. As the series inches closer to its farewell, the anticipation for this remarkable send-off continues to build.

Harbour aims to broaden his acting horizon beyond "Stranger Things" fame

In a recent interview with Insider, the actor also discussed that he’s aiming for the balance between embracing his iconic role and avoiding typecasting. He said, "I don't want to be just that character. I don't want to be just that guy." He aims to showcase his versatility and different facets as an actor, while still acknowledging the love fans have for the character that has accompanied him throughout his journey.

Harbour, now 48, has risen to fame later in life and seeks to explore a diverse array of roles that can challenge his acting skills. Having played a Marvel character, a Santa with unique abilities, and a speechless ghost, Harbour is determined to go even further in his career. As production for "Thunderbolts" and the final season of "Stranger Things" is on hold due to strikes, Harbour reflects on his journey and aspires to become an actor whose name draws audiences regardless of the genre.

