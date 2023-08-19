"Big fan of Sonali ma'am," says Ayushmann Khurrana about Sonali Bendre on ‘IBD 3’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana called himself a big fan of Sonali Bendre and shared that he became her great admirer since they both were part of a talent-based reality show. The 'Vicky Donor' actor said while talking about Sonali, who is currently seen among the panel of judges on 'India's Best Dancer 3' (IBD 3), "I'm a big fan of Sonali Ma'am. We both were a part of 'India's Got Talent,' where she graced the judge's panel, and I hosted the show. Ever since I've been smitten by Sonali ma'am. My admiration for her has only grown over time. I had even sung a song for her back then."

Ayushmann along with Ananya Panday graced the sets of the dance reality series for the promotion of their film 'Dream Girl 2'. They were impressed by the performances during the show and especially with the dance moves of contestant Anish Mitra, who is popular with the stage name Boogie LLB and choreographer Saumya Kamble on the popular track 'Mukkala Mukabala'. After looking at their scintillating performance, judge Geeta Kapur said, "Boogie, you are flawless when you perform solo. I couldn't take my eyes off you. I often revisit Boogie's performances, as there are truly astonishing aspects. Your style is executed so beautifully. And while you are an incredible performer, your choreographer, Soumya, contributes significantly to enhancing your dancing prowess. The way you both complement each other is commendable. Even if there are minor imperfections, Soumya's ability to camouflage them is truly remarkable. Soumya, you are a fantastic choreographer. It is because of this synergy that Boogie is flourishing. I was enamoured by this act and admire your artistic finesse."Ananya added, "I love his Shayari."

The show is judged by Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. 'India's Best Dancer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)

