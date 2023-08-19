Left Menu

France's head of Notre-Dame renovation dies in accident while hiking

A celebrated landmark, the cathedral has been closed for restoration since a fire in April 2019 gutted its roof and sent its spire crashing down, stunning people in Paris and around the world. Georgelin, a 74-year-old army general, was appointed to lead the renovation following the fire.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-08-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 17:27 IST
Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

The man heading the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris following a devastating fire three years ago has died in an accident while hiking in the Pyrenees. General Jean-Louis Georgelin's death was reported by French media and confirmed by President Emmanuel Macron.

"The nation loses one of its great soldiers. France, one of its great servants. And Notre-Dame, the architect of its revival," Macron said on social media X, formally known as Twitter. A celebrated landmark, the cathedral has been closed for restoration since a fire in April 2019 gutted its roof and sent its spire crashing down, stunning people in Paris and around the world.

Georgelin, a 74-year-old army general, was appointed to lead the renovation following the fire. Authorities hope to reopen the cathedral by 2024, when the French capital hosts the Olympic Games. Notre-Dame will be restored to its previous design, including the 96-metre (315-feet) spire designed by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc in the mid-1800s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

