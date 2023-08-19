“Just amazing..how well it has been received by audience”: Ankur Bhatia on ‘Taali’ success

Actor Ankur Bhatia is currently getting a lot of praise for his performance in the recently released web series 'Taali'. 'Taali' is a biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in which Sushmita Sen essays the titular role. Ankur has reunited with Sushmita for 'Taali' after their blockbuster 'Aarya' series, and he has been showered with compliments over his portrayal of a gay character, Navin.

Reacting to the show's success, Ankur said, "It has been amazing how well Taali has been received by the audience. I've been so busy seeing stories on Instagram where I'm getting tagged where people are actually recording videos from the show and reposting them." He added, "Usually we get messages of appreciation and all but this time they are recording scenes, particular snippets from the show and saying how emotional and wonderful it is and how they connected with it and there are so many messages that have been pouring stating that their perspective has changed,l."

Ankur also outlined the reasons of him saying yes to 'Taali'. "The whole reason for me to be associated with the series is that I knew I am doing something which will probably help the community and will give a message and will broaden the perspective of people. I am just so thankful to god that people are loving it. I've been getting face-time calls from family and friends. Many even got emotional seeing my character Navin. My fans have never seen me in this kind of avatar. They are just pouring love and I am thankful to every bit of it," Ankur added.

'Taali' is directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav. (ANI)

