Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for tea

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie and she frequently shares her love for food on her social media. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram account and expressed her love for tea.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 18:37 IST
Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for tea
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie and she frequently shares her love for food on her social media. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram account and expressed her love for tea.

Kareena shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Chai ke bina hum kuch nahin…," followed by a red heart emoticon. Bebo recently celebrated her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan's birthday along with her kids Taimur, Jeh and Saif's kids Sara and Ibrahim from his first wife Amrita Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped the picture from his birthday celebration and wrote, "And it is a Happy Birthday indeed…," followed by a couple of red heart emoticons. Talking about Kareena's work front, she will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty. 'The Crew' stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'. Makers recently announced the release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023