UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya shares experience of watching 'Jailer', says, "Rajinikanth increases importance of the film"

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended the special screening of superstar Rajinikanth’s film ‘Jailer’ in Lucknow.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:11 IST
Actor Rajinikanth, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya(Image source: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya office). Image Credit: ANI
The special screening of Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' was held in Lucknow and it was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. While praising the actor and his work, he said, "I also got a chance to watch the movie 'Jailer'. I had watched Rajinikanth's many films and he is such a talented actor that even though there is not much content in the movie still he with his performance, he increases the importance of the film."

Rajinikanth, who arrived in Lucknow for the screening of the film will be visiting Ayodhya on Sunday. "Jee kal program hai. (Yes the programme is tomorrow)," he told ANI on Saturday after being asked about his special plans to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram.

'Jailer,' which opened in theatres on August 10, has been a box office success. The film's eight-day total collection stood at Rs 235.65 crore (till August 17) in India. The film is released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

'Jailer' has Rajinikanth essaying a man out to avenge the death of his cop son. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos. Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan also feature in the action-packed drama, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

