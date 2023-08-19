Cultural programme to showcase Hindustani art held in Jaipur
- Country:
- India
Performances by renowned Hindustani artists on Saturday concluded a two-day cultural programme held here to showcase the vibrancy of Hindustani art, culture and literature.
The cultural programme organised by Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav, in association with the Ministry of Culture and the Income Tax Department, as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava'.
The Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat 2023 has toured several states of India before being held in Rajasthan.
Several dignitaries, including RERA Rajasthan Chairman Shailendra K Aggarwal, Jaipur Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Irina Garg and Founder and Secretary of Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan were present at the programme.
The audience were entertained by Rajasthani folk singing performance by Padma Shri Ustad Anwar Khan, violin jugalbandi by father-son duo Ustad Aleem Khan and Areeb Ali Khan and a performances by Yateesh Acharya and Ameen Sabri.
Actor Manu Rishi Chaddha shared his insights in a panel discussion titled 'Theatre & OTT – Kya Khoya Kya Paya (Samajik Sarokar)' in conversation with Padma Shri Ashok Chakradhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manu Rishi
- India
- Rajasthani
- Mahotsava
- Samajik Sarokar
- Virasat 2023
- Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav
- Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan
- Jaipur Principal Chief
- Founder
- Khan
- Azadi
- Hindustani
- The Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav Cultural
- Anwar Khan
- Areeb Ali Khan
- Rajasthan
- Ameen Sabri
- RERA
- Padma
ALSO READ
Golfer Angel Cabrera is released on parole after 2 years following gender violence cases
Rajasthan DGP says will file charge sheet at the earliest in Bhilwara teenage murder case
Durand Cup: Rajasthan United FC defeat valiant Bodoland FC by a solitary goal
Rajasthan govt announces formation of state Guru Gorakhnath Board
Rajasthan governor appoints vice-chancellors at three state universities