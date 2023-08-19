Left Menu

Cultural programme to showcase Hindustani art held in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-08-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 22:52 IST
Cultural programme to showcase Hindustani art held in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

Performances by renowned Hindustani artists on Saturday concluded a two-day cultural programme held here to showcase the vibrancy of Hindustani art, culture and literature.

The cultural programme organised by Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav, in association with the Ministry of Culture and the Income Tax Department, as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava'.

The Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat 2023 has toured several states of India before being held in Rajasthan.

Several dignitaries, including RERA Rajasthan Chairman Shailendra K Aggarwal, Jaipur Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Irina Garg and Founder and Secretary of Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan were present at the programme.

The audience were entertained by Rajasthani folk singing performance by Padma Shri Ustad Anwar Khan, violin jugalbandi by father-son duo Ustad Aleem Khan and Areeb Ali Khan and a performances by Yateesh Acharya and Ameen Sabri.

Actor Manu Rishi Chaddha shared his insights in a panel discussion titled 'Theatre & OTT – Kya Khoya Kya Paya (Samajik Sarokar)' in conversation with Padma Shri Ashok Chakradhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023