'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav meets Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay Chautala

YouTuber Elvish Yadav who created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' trophy on Sunday met Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) General Secretary Digvijay Chautala.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 14:17 IST
Elvish Yadav meets Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay Chautala (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who became the first wild card contestant to win the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' trophy on Sunday, met Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) General Secretary Digvijay Chautala. Elvish visited the Delhi residence of Dushyant Chautala and posed with Deputy CM and Digvijay Chautala.

Recently, he emerged as the winner of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. He led the voting with 48 per cent of the votes going in his favour, defeating Abhishek Malhan in the race for the crown.

Elvish's journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' would definitely be remembered for his hilarious one-liners, especially 'Systumm hang'. Even though he entered the house late, he managed to steal the limelight and hold the attention of the viewers. He took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh.

The top 5 finalists of this season were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek emerged as the runner-up of the show, while Manisha Rani secured the third position. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

