Left Menu

Fantasy comedy 'Bro' to stream on Netflix

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-08-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 14:22 IST
Fantasy comedy 'Bro' to stream on Netflix
  • Country:
  • India

Fantasy comedy ''Bro'', starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej, will start streaming on Netflix from August 25.

Featuring the real-life uncle and nephew pairing in the lead, the Telugu film released in cinema halls on July 28.

Netflix India shared the announcement on its official X page on Sunday.

''Time is usually precious, but this time it's POWERFUL. BRO starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej is coming to Netflix on 25th of August!'' the streamer captioned the post.

The Samuthirakani directorial will be available to Netflix subscribers in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

''Bro'' also stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023