"Happy Birthday my little one": Kunal Kemmu wishes his sister on birthday

Actor Kunal Kemmu wished his sister Karishma on the occasion of her birthday. He shared a picture with her, saying, "my little one". The actor took his Instagram stories and shared a sweet birthday message for his sister. He wrote in the caption along with the picture with his "little one", "Happy Birthday my little one @karishmakemmu I love you"

Meanwhile, on the work front Kunal is known for his performances in movies such as 'Kalyug', 'Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge', 'Blood Money', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Golmaal', 'Golmaal Again', 'Malang', 'Kalank', 'Lootcase', 'Kanjoos Makhichoos', among others. Recently, his film 'Lootcase' completed three years. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'Lootcase' is rightly considered one of Kunal Kemmu's best works. The actor even received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy for his work in the film in 2021.

In the upcoming day, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. (ANI)

