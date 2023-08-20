Left Menu

Actor Kunal Kemmu wished his sister Karishma on the occasion of her birthday. He shared a picture with Karishma and called her, “my little one”.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:47 IST
"Happy Birthday my little one": Kunal Kemmu wishes his sister on birthday
Kunal Kemmu with Karishma Kemmu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kunal Kemmu wished his sister Karishma on the occasion of her birthday. He shared a picture with her, saying, "my little one". The actor took his Instagram stories and shared a sweet birthday message for his sister. He wrote in the caption along with the picture with his "little one", "Happy Birthday my little one @karishmakemmu I love you"

Meanwhile, on the work front Kunal is known for his performances in movies such as 'Kalyug', 'Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge', 'Blood Money', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Golmaal', 'Golmaal Again', 'Malang', 'Kalank', 'Lootcase', 'Kanjoos Makhichoos', among others. Recently, his film 'Lootcase' completed three years. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'Lootcase' is rightly considered one of Kunal Kemmu's best works. The actor even received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy for his work in the film in 2021.

In the upcoming day, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

