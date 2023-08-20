Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan makes fans in Jammu dance to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena’

After shirtless pictures, now actor Hrithik Roshan set the stage on fire with energetic dance moves on his iconic song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ in Jammu.

Hrithik Roshan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After shirtless pictures, now actor Hrithik Roshan set the stage on fire with energetic dance moves on his iconic song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' in Jammu. In the videos captured by J&K-based paps, the actor was dressed in a kurta-pyjama and Nehru jacket with matching sports shoes. He wore a pair of sunglasses. Hrithik showed his signature moves on his hit song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from the movie.

While he was dancing, the fans and the audience at the event were seen clapping, whistling and some copied Hrithik's dance moves. A huge crowd came to see him with his posters, and sketches in their hands.

One of the fans told ANI, "I am very happy that Hrithik Roshan has come to Jammu. I have come here to meet him and get his autograph on the sketch." On Friday, Hrithik dropped shirtless pictures from his vacation.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a couple of pictures where he could be seen posing shirtless and flaunting his perfectly toned back and shoulders. Along with the post, he wrote, "Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics. See you in the gym."

Hrithik and his girlfriend Saba, who were holidaying together somewhere flew back to the Bay on Friday. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai Airport and several videos and photos of lovebirds got viral on social media where they can be seen holding each other's hands. They also posted adorable pictures from their vacation on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik unveiled an intriguing motion poster of his upcoming film 'Fighter' featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots. The clip opens with a runway shot and then Hrithik comes into frame. The actor looks dapper in his pilot G-suit.

Next, we are introduced to Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. They were also dressed in pilot uniforms. All three of them are seen holding helmets and wearing sunglasses. Sharing the look, Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote, "#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024."

The first looks of Deepika, Hrithik and Anil have everyone excited. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

'Fighter' is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika. (ANI)

