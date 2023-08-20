Left Menu

‘Faltu’ all set to go off-air, Niharika Chouksey gets candid about her journey in show

Actor Niharika Chouksey, who is seen playing the titular role in the show 'Faltu' shared her journey and equation with co-star Aakash Ahuja as the fictional drama all set to go off-air.

Niharika Chouksey (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Niharika Chouksey, who is seen playing the titular role in the show 'Faltu' shared her journey and equation with co-star Aakash Ahuja as the fictional drama all set to go off-air. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor said, "'Faltu' will continue to hold a special place in my heart. I gained a lot of artistic expertise from the show that I'll preserve with me forever. Even as the show has ended, I still communicate in the lingo used by Faltu."

She added that she found the most "trusted companion" in her co-star, "In Aakash, I've discovered my most trusted companion for life and I'll cherish the moments shared with him and the show forever. Goodbyes are hardest but also pave the way for new beginnings." The show which started on November 2, 2022, is all about the attitude of people living in rural parts towards girl child and how certain times they end up giving them names like 'Faltu' with a belief that the next child will be a boy. Niharika has been part of films such as 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' in which she played the character of Swara Bhasker's daughter, and she was also seen in 'Janhit Mein Jaari', playing the sister of Nushrratt Bharuccha. In the show, 'Faltu', she was seen playing the titular character.

'Faltu' airs on Star Plus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

