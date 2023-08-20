Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor showers love on Sonam, Anand’s son Vayu as he turns 1

As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu turned 1 year old today, the little munchkin received a special wish from Kareena Kapoor Khan.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:47 IST
Kareena Kapoor showers love on Sonam, Anand’s son Vayu as he turns 1
Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu turned 1 year old today, the little munchkin received a special wish from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taking to Instagram story, Kareena penned a sweet note for Sonam's son along with a picture of the mother-son duo.

In the adorable photo, Sonam can be seen sitting on the couch while holding Vayu in one hand and a balloon in the other. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to this little bundle of joy! Sending so much love & blessings."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed." Talking about Kareena's work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in the film.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023