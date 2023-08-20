Entertainment News Roundup: Some Niger artists voice support for new military rulers; Susan Sarandon sues over 'extensive problems' at Vermont home and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Some Niger artists voice support for new military rulers

Paintings of Niger's coup leader, national flags and symbols of unity have appeared in the capital since a military takeover last month that has seen some artists join a movement supporting the new junta. Niger military officers who deposed President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 have defied calls from the United Nations, regional and Western powers to reinstate him and gathered thousands of people at rallies condemning the West and praising Russia.

Susan Sarandon sues over 'extensive problems' at Vermont home

The Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon has taken a construction firm to court over what she calls "extensive problems" at a $2 million home she built in Vermont and where she planned to spend her retirement. Buckled siding, missing insulation, mold and an unfinished primary bedroom ceiling are among 47 issues found by engineers, contractors and Sarandon's staff, according to a lawsuit filed against DeGrenier Contracting and Property Management on Thursday in the federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Surviving Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two living members of The Beatles, have reunited for a cover of their 1970 hit "Let It Be" on country singer Dolly Parton's coming rock album. Parton released the single on Friday ahead of the November debut of her album "Rockstar." McCartney sang and played piano while Starr played drums on the recording.

Iran directors ridicule suspended jail sentence of filmmaker, producer

Iranian cinema directors have ridiculed a six-month suspended prison sentence handed down to Saeed Roustayi and his producer for showcasing their movie at last year's Cannes Film Festival without authorization, saying it was designed to divert attention from the upcoming anniversary of the eruption of nationwide protests. They also said international reaction to the sentence earlier this week was laughable.

 

