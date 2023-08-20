Left Menu

Tiger Shroff wraps shooting of 'Ganapath: Part 1'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday said he has completed filming for his upcoming movie Ganapath Part 1 and described it his biggest and most challenging film yet.Touted as Indias first dystopian action thriller, the film is directed by Queen helmer Vikas Bahl.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 19:00 IST
Tiger Shroff wraps shooting of 'Ganapath: Part 1'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday said he has completed filming for his upcoming movie ''Ganapath: Part 1'' and described it his ''biggest and most challenging film yet''.

Touted as India's first dystopian action thriller, the film is directed by ''Queen'' helmer Vikas Bahl. The first part of ''Ganapath'' will be released in cinemas on October 20.

Tiger shared the update on his official Instagram page.

''Last day of shoot on my biggest and most challenging film yet! 2 months to go. #ganapath,'' the actor captioned a series of pictures.

Pooja Entertainment's ''Ganapath: Part 1'', in association with Good Co, also stars Kriti Sanon and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in an important role.

The film is produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023