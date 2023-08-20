Left Menu

Four-day Y20 summit concludes in Varanasi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 20-08-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 19:42 IST
A four-day Youth 20 (Y20) summit concluded in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to a statement.

The meet made various recommendations including empower lifelong learning, prepare the global workforce for global challenges, strengthen international research collaboration, promote universal gig worker Rights and implement accessible sustainable financing and mentoring.

''Y20 under the overall framework of G20 under the presidency of India has set new milestones for the world. During the summit, Y20 communiqué was discussed and negotiated, thereafter, it has been signed successfully with global consent,'' according to the statement.

The communiqué was released by representatives of Y20 Chair India, Indonesia Organising Committee and Brazil Organising Committee.

The outcome of the summit in form of the Y20 communiqué was signed by heads of delegations, marking the conclusion of various discussions held during the past few months.

It is a testament to the collective common vision across the five identified themes of Y20, which will ensure that the voices of young people are heard by the highest-level decision-makers on global platform, it said.

During the four-day summit, delegates visited Sarnath, the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Ganga ghat during a river cruise.

India's rich art, culture and heritage left a long-lasting impression on the delegates from across the world.

Rich and diverse cultural heritage of the holy city of Varanasi, its spirituality, literature, art, and music also mesmerized the delegates from G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations.

Y20 is the official youth engagement group of G20. It provides a platform that allows the youth to express their vision and ideas on the G20 priorities.

