“There is nothing in film that children should not watch”: Aarush Varma makes a petition for 'OMG 2'

'OMG 2' has received rave reviews from fans and critics. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, the film revolves around a middle-class father raising awareness about a very sensitive yet crucial topic. It actively calls out current misconceptions while highlighting the significance of sex education.

The picture was delayed several times before it was finally released, and after a few changes, the censor board awarded it an "A" certificate. In an interview with ANI, Aarush Varma who played the character of Vivek in the movie, told that is too old to witness his own movie, and makes a petition.

Aarush said, "I will regret not being able to see my first film in the theatre, I feel a little angry and bad. I just want that if the Censor Board takes any decision, then it should be such a decision which will be beneficial for us. Because I want everyone to enjoy the film with my age group friends, and the target audience of this film, for whom it was made, should also be able to understand this film and learn something. Because the vision behind this movie had only one purpose and that was to make India learn that sex education is not something to be learned in secret, it is a matter that can talk openly." He added, "I think sex education is such a thing that everyone should learn because everything has questions. Even a little misinformation can be very harmful. Like my character, Vivek got a little wrong information. So I want that sex education should be taught worldwide in such a way that no one else has to suffer something that causes complete loss. What is period, and what is pregnancy, all these topics are completely natural. It is not even that they are artificial topics, so why talk to them secretly, if you tell them openly, then people will understand, people will ask questions, and only then you will get answers, answers happen only when there is a question, I stole this line from Akshay Kumar. It's a lie but it's true, that's why I wanted to do this film."

He continued, "There is nothing in the film that children should not watch. In fact this film has been made for children to watch. Instead of teaching children, we are showing that film to adults, so what was the point of making that film? There is no point in making a film if the right film is not shown to the right people." "People will say that this is an 18+ movie, don't show it to children, when we come out, please let your children watch this film because this film had only one purpose and that was sex education. Education is a very wide topic which leaves a lot of confusion if not explained properly," he added. He continued, "Everyone should watch this movie and understand what is the real meaning of this movie, not just on the story and only on jokes, its deep meaning USP should be focused, because if we adopt the importance of sex education, then we will adopt the society, as smoothly as possible. It will work, it will turn into butter. That is what I want and I want that if something is related to Sanatan it does not mean that it is bad."

"Even before the release of the trailer of OMG2, people were saying that they will boycott it, it is against Sanatan. In this film, nothing has been shown against God, not against Sanatan, not against any temple or priest. If people will trend to boycott it without thinking, then there is no need to stop it," he concluded. Aarush's mother Shruti Varma told, "It is so sad that the children of the group for which this film was made have not been able to see it till now. It is such a big medium through which people can talk about everything openly. If the Ministry should be included, it may be reviewed, if necessary, an external committee may be constituted to look at me further, because there is nothing in this film that warrants an age certificate." (ANI)

