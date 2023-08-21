Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Iran directors ridicule suspended jail sentence of filmmaker, producer

Updated: 21-08-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 10:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Iran directors ridicule suspended jail sentence of filmmaker, producer
Saeed Roustayi Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Iran directors ridicule suspended jail sentence of filmmaker, producer

Iranian cinema directors have ridiculed a six-month suspended prison sentence handed down to Saeed Roustayi and his producer for showcasing their movie at last year's Cannes Film Festival without authorization, saying it was designed to divert attention from the upcoming anniversary of the eruption of nationwide protests. They also said international reaction to the sentence earlier this week was laughable.



