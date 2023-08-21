Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ closes Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' continue to captivate hearts and minds after having first made its World Premiere at Cannes. It left the audience mesmerized at the closing ceremony of the 14th edition of The International Film Festival of Melbourne. The closing ceremony on Sunday night was a star-studded extravaganza, as the Indian and Australian crowd gathered to witness the culmination of this cinematic celebration.

At the closing night, Sunny Leone said, "First of all I'm grateful to be here. It really means a lot when we can present films to every community and Melbourne is one very important stop for us for Kennedy. And we are so proud to be part of IFFM and for creating this platform". Look at the pictures of 'Kennedy' team from the event:

Earlier, Kashyap had said, "I am delighted that 'Kennedy' is the closing film at IFFM. It's the first Indian film festival we are playing in the world, and I am excited to know the response of the audience. I will be there to attend the same and gauge the response, and am sure that they'll like the film, like the global audience who's seen the film till now". The movie was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Helmed by Kashyap 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The festival, celebrating the best of Indian cinema concluded with the screening of 'Kennedy' on August 20 in Melbourne.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 was one of the biggest ones yet having hosted some of the biggest names from Indian cinema including Rani Mukerji, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan, Prithvi Konanur, team of Sita Ramam, Karan Johar name a few. The festival this year screened over 100 films in across 22 languages and introduced many unique stories and talents to the Australian audiences. (ANI)

