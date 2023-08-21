"Excellent": Rajinikanth shares experience of visiting Lucknow

Superstar Rajinikanth recently visited Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where he met several political leaders and offered prayers at the Hanuman Gahri Temple in Ayodhya. On Monday afternoon the 'Robot' actor was snapped at the airport where he shared his experience of visiting Uttar Pradesh.

"Excellent," Rajinikanth said when asked about his experience on visiting Lucknow. "Excellent. Superb. Magnificent," he said when asked about his visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Talking about his meeting with several political leaders in the state, he said, "It was very good." The actor's sacred visit comes at a time when his film 'Jailer' is performing well at the box office.

Earlier, Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow.The actor arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film 'Jailer', which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth expressed his excitement about the kind of positive response his film is getting from the audience and its success.

Talking about 'Jailer', Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men. While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser. Jackie's look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshin'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)