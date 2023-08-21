Ranveer Singh looks all pumped in new gym picture

Actor Ranveer Singh dished out major fitness goals on Monday. Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer dropped a picture from his workout session.

The image shows Ranveer giving an intense look while flaunting his bulging biceps. "Jako Rakhe Saiyan maar sake na koi #MondayMotivation," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen headlining 'Don 3'. Earlier this month, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar announced 'Don 3' with Ranveer. In an Insta post, he asked fans to show the new Don the same love that they gave to OGs Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In an extensive Instagram post, Farhan wrote, "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way."

Talking about the earlier two Dons and expanding the franchise, Ranveer had said, "As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a 'hindi film hero'. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They've shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream." Ranveer Singh's Don 3, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, is slated to go on floors in January 2025. (ANI)

