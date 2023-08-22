Entertainment News Roundup: YouTube starts Music AI incubator with Universal Music as partner
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
YouTube starts Music AI incubator with Universal Music as partner
YouTube is launching an incubator to work with artistes and musicians to explore the use of artificial intelligence in music, according to its blogpost on Monday. The Alphabet unit has signed up Universal Music as its first partner for the Incubator, and will work with artistes including Anitta, ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, and Max Ricther.
(With inputs from agencies.)
