22-08-2023
Rihanna welcomes second child with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Pop star Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky have become parents to their second child, a baby boy.

According to People magazine, the couple welcomed the newborn on August 3.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her big Super Bowl halftime performance in February, emerging on stage as she rubbed her growing baby bump.

The singer and A$AP, whose real name is Rakin Mayers, welcomed their first child, a son named RZA Athelston Mayers, back in 2022.

The duo have been romantically linked since 2020.

