Seema Haider sends rakhis to Modi, Bhagwat, Shah, Rajnath on Raksha Bandhan

Pakistani national Seema Haider on Tuesday said she has sent rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others ahead of Raksha Bandhan.Haider, who entered India illegally via Nepal earlier this year, said she has also sent rakhis to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Pakistani national Seema Haider on Tuesday said she has sent 'rakhis' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Haider, who entered India illegally via Nepal earlier this year, said she has also sent rakhis to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Raksha Bandhan, falling on August 30, is a festival celebrated in India where sisters tie a decorative thread 'rakhi' around their brothers' wrists as a symbol of their bond and protection. "I have posted these (rakhis) in advance so that they reach well in time to my dear brothers, on whose shoulders lie this country's responsibility. I am very happy. Jai Shri Ram. Jai Hind. Hindustan Zindabad," Haider said in a purported video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday. In another clip, the 30-year-old woman from Sindh province of Pakistan is purportedly seen along with her children packing rakhis, with the song "Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan ko Nibhaana" playing in the background. Haider had illegally entered India through Nepal to live with her lover Sachin Meena who stays in Greater Noida. She had come along with her four children – all below the age of 7 years – in May and lived in Rabupura area in a rented accommodation secretly. Haider and Meena, who claimed to have got in touch over online game PUBG in 2019-20, were arrested on July 4 this year, but a local court granted them bail on July 7.

The duo has been living together in Greater Noida ever since, even as the local police and the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad continue separate investigations into the case.

