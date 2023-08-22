Singapore's Only Hindi Theatre Festival "Dastak" Enthrals audiences from ASIA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: ''Dastak,'' Singapore's premier Hindi theatre festival, made its much-anticipated return to the stage after pandemic. The festival took place at the prestigious Blackbox Goodman Arts Centre, 90, Goodman Road, Singapore from 18th August to 20th August 2023, offering audiences a mesmerizing lineup of performances captivating their hearts and minds.

''Dastak'' is a unique platform that brings together the rich heritage of Hindi theatre with contemporary storytelling, offering a diverse array of theatrical experiences. Organized by Wecandoit, the festival has become a cherished annual tradition for theatre enthusiasts and art aficionados in Singapore and India.

The festival featured a carefully curated selection of plays that traverse various genres, from thought-provoking dramas to side-splitting comedies. Audiences are transported into the world of compelling narratives, powerful performances, and artistic innovation. Each production presented a cultural and emotional journey, showcasing the vibrancy of Hindi theatre.

Festival Director Shalaka Karnik Ranadive expressed her excitement about the event, stating, '' We opted for performing five 20-minute plays this year instead of the 10 usual 10-minute shows. The theme this year was street-play-inspired theatre from the streets of Mumbai. Dastak has always been a labour of love for us, and this year's festival was a celebration of resilience, creativity, and the unifying power of theatre. We were thrilled to bring together a talented group of artists from Singapore and India who entertained the audience but also challenged perceptions and touch hearts. We are glad to have had all our shows sold out and to have received enthusiastic welcomes for Dastak .'' Reflecting the multicultural diversity of Singapore and arts transcending boundaries, Dastak has presented plays in Mandarin, Malay and Tamil, to give the audience the full experience of the vibrant theatre scene in Singapore.

The plays presented this year were Gopal Datt, of 'Delhi Crime' fame, bringing a team from India to perform 'Aur Karo Theatre', a street-play-inspired piece, SH, directed by Charu Madan , (Starring: Avtar Bhulla, Saurabh Sardana, Charu Madan), The Proposal, directed by Hemang Yadav (Starring: Rachita Arke, Neeraj Sujanani, Yogesh Tadwalkar, Sheetal Sharma), Good Night, directed by Dew Chaiyanara (Starring: Sajini Naidu, KP Sandhu), and Bang Bang, directed by Lewin Bernard (Starring: Amit Joshi, Lagnajit Patnaik, Saurabh Sardan).

''Dastak'' promised an unforgettable weekend of theatrical brilliance, cultural exploration, and a celebration of the artistic spirit. The festival offered a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Hindi theatre with English Surtitles in the heart of Singapore.

About Dastak: ''Dastak'' is Singapore's only Hindi theatre festival, curated by Shalaka Ranadive and her team.The festival aims to showcase the beauty and diversity of Hindi theatre while providing a platform for artists to connect with audiences and share their stories. With a lineup of thought-provoking plays, engaging performances, and a commitment to artistic excellence, Dastak continues to be a highlight of Singapore's cultural calendar.

