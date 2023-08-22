Chennai turns 384, TN CM inaugurates photo exhibition on anniversary day

Chennai, or Madras as it was known earlier, turned 384 years on Tuesday, and commemorating the occasion Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a photo exhibition by government school students and another organised by The Hindu group at the heritage Ripon Building here. The Madras Day event commemorates the founding of the coastal city on August 22, 1639, when a portion of land was acquired by the British East India Company from the Nayak ruler Damarla Chennapa Nayaka, to establish the town and Fort St. George.

A group of heritage buffs initiated the Madras Day celebration in 2004 and since then it has been an annual affair. The state capital came to be known by its present name in 1996.

The Chief Minister, who went around the exhibits showcasing the old Chennai and other aspects of the ancient city, interacted with the students.

The Greater Chennai Corporation too organised the event. ''Honoured to unveil three remarkable works by @The_Hindu on this #ChennaiDay,'' the Chief Minister said in his social media post. '''Epic Saga of the Cholas' captures the grandeur of the Chola dynasty, 'Tamil Nadu In Focus' provides a fascinating insight into the world of Tamil history and culture; politics and governance, over the centuries, while 'Pioneers – Stars in the Madras Galaxy' honours our resilient achievers. Thank you Thiru @NRamind, Thiru N. Murali, Thiru N. Ravi and everyone part of the @The_Hindu group for celebrating the heritage and heroes of our Dravidian heartland,'' he said in the post on X (formerly Twitter).

